There was excitement in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday as the management of Total Grace Oil and Gas rewarded some of its customers with empowerment materials.

Among the giveaway prizes were a Toyota saloon car, motorcycles, power generating sets, fridges, blenders and electric irons.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of the firm, Dr Henry Akinduro, the gesture was in fulfilment of the company’s social responsibility to empower members of the public.

Akinduro, who was represented on the occasion by the Finance Director of Total Grace, Adu Abiodun, said in view of the economic challenges in the land, “we consider now as the best time to reward our esteemed customers.

“We are glad to say that we are the first in the oil and gas sector in Ibadan to give back to the people by way of empowerment. At Total Grace Oil and Gas, apart from business interest, we are also particular about the welfare of our customers. People are passing through very difficult time and we thought of lifting, at least, some of them from hardship.”

Among the winners that emerged from the draw which was conducted by leading Nollywood actors, Dele Odule and Peju Ogunmola, were Opeyemi Salami from Eleta community, and Olalekan from Olorunsogo, who won a new motorcycle each.