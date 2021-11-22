By Henry Uche

Constituents of Imo East senatorial zone are reaping dividends of democracy like never before.

With Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi’s free medical outreach, which kicked off November 16, 2021 at Mbutu Health Centre in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of the state, the people of the area, particularly the poor and the needy, are receiving medical attention for health conditions many couldn’t afford to pay for.

While declaring the event open, Onyewuchi said that the choice of Mbutu, the home town of former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, was to reaffirm the high esteem in which he holds Ihedioha. He emphasised that the free medical treatment was part of his commitment to the welfare of the people of Owerri zone for their massive support for the Peoples Democratic Party at all levels during the 2019 general election.

The treatments, which are fully paid for by Onyewuchi, are administered by a team of medical experts from diverse medical backgrounds. Dr. Chigozie Ekeozor, leader of the team, appealed to the constituents to take advantage of the services being offered by his team at the expense of the lawmaker to attend to their medical needs. The areas of coverage include eye tests, blood pressure and sugar level checks and their treatment.

The medical outreach, which will be carried out in two locations in each of the nine local government areas in Imo East senatorial zone, moved to Community Primary School, Ogbo Nguru, which is also in Aboh Mbaise on November 17. In Ahiazu Mbaise local government area, the medical team attended to the people’s medical needs at Central School, Nnaranbia, Ahiara and Community School, Umuoho Mpam on November 18 and 19, respectively.

On November 20 and 23, the team arrives at Okpofe Town Hall and St. Dominic School Hall, Onicha, Ezinihite Mbaise local government area, before moving to Ehie Nkiri Nki Hall, Okpala and Abiriogu Hall in Umueze Obiangwu in Ogor Okpala local government area on November 24 and 25, respectively. The team is expected to arrive at St. Mary’s Primary School, Iho on November 26, from where they will proceed to Amaedo Hall, Amato Avuvu in Ikeduru local government area.

From November 30 to December 1, the exercise will be held at Central School, Ubomiri in Mbaitoli local government area. It will be the turn of Owerri West local government from December 2 to 3 at Central Primary School, Eziobodo and Avengers Hall, Uboji Okuku.

In Owerri North, where the senator comes from, the team will attend to constituents at Orji Town Primary School on December 4 before moving to St. Peter’s Anglican Church playground, Orie Obibi/market square on December 7. The free medical outreach will be rounded off in Owerri Municipal at Umuororonjo/Owerri Youth Hall on December 8 and Fizi Model School, New Owerri on December 9.

