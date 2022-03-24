By Job Osazuwa

It is a project of profound hope, a project of high expectations. It is a project in which the people and government of Lagos State are well pleased. It is the Grand Panorama project.

According to the CCECC, the promoters of the project, Grand Panorama is a luxury apartment tower being developed in Ikoyi, Lagos. When completed, it will feature 75 units of high-end/smart residential apartments.

The project will consist of 21 floors above ground level, a floor underground, 153 parking spaces, which are of 36 sets of two bedrooms, 38 sets three bedrooms, a set of four-bedroom suites, which make a total of 75 apartments.

The tower is seated on a total land area of 5,000 square metres, with a total construction area of 22,356 square metres and affiliated facilities that include a gymnasium, meeting room, swimming pool, squash court and underground parking lot, among others.

Recently, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State led his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, and other dignitaries to the groundbreaking event of the project.

According to the governor, CCECC is a partner of Lagos State in development.

He said: “We are here to show solidarity and support with you in this project. We, as a government, have commissioned and handed over houses to Lagosians. So, when we see those doing same thing in Lagos, we support them.

“We believe it will not be an abandoned project. I learnt that the project will be completed in two years.”

Stating that he believed the structural integrity of the building would not be compromised, he said his government would look for them to build houses for low-income earners in such places as Alimosho and Mushin.

Sanwo-Olu said it was in “furtherance of our deep partnership with CCECC. It’s a new phase you are entering and we’ll support you.”

However, the managing director of the CCECC Real Estate Company Limited, Mr. Jimmy Zhong, explained that the Grand Panorama was just an extension of the real estate investment arm of the construction company.

Zhong disclosed that, some years ago, the company started housing development in the Lekki area along the Lekki-Epe expressway that is already completed and fully occupied.

He said the development in Ikoyi was the effort of the company to do more in housing and it decided to make a bold statement in the upscale Ikoyi area with plans to extend further over time.

According to Zhong, the challenge thrown up by the governor was well accepted as it provides the company an opportunity to spread further.

He said: “You can see that we are not a portfolio company that steps into Nigeria and out. We have invested in facilities that are enduring and would do more in the years to come.

“Regarding the quality of the multi-floor Grand Panorama, we promise to give it the best quality and finishing. We would use our best engineers in the construction and deploy Nigerian workers as part of our efforts to create job opportunities for the people of Nigeria who are our partners in progress.”

Guests were entertained with Nigerian and Chinese cultural displays.