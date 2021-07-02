A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo State, Engr. Chima Akuzie, has commended the performance of Governor Hope Uzodimma in office so far.

Akuzie, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Mobilization, Okigwe zone, said Uzodinma’s first year performance was a testimony to the great things to expect from the governor.

To buttress his assertion, Akuzie pointed to the numerous projects concluded and launched by the administration in its first year of office.

One of such critical projects that Akuzie is excited about is the Chukwuma Nwoha Road, Owerri, which stretches from IMSU rear gate, crossing MCC Road, down to Mbaise Road. This long stretch of dual carriageway had been abandoned for nearly one decade.

Akuzie said: “In fact, everyone in Owerri knew that erosion cut the road in two while weed over-grew this major road about five years previously, making it impassable.

“While past governors were complaining and trading blames, Uzodimma faced the task headlong immediately he came to office and, in less than one year, he has rebuilt the road. We all saw the work when it was going on. You don’t need to be an engineer to notice the massive and complex engineering work necessary to remake the road.