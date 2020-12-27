Almost nine months after the Nigeria Premier Football League 2019/20 season was suspended and later brought to a summary conclusion, its 2020/21 edition is set to start today.

Earlier in the year, Plateau United finished at the top of the league table after the Points-Per-Game (PPG) model was used in determining the final standing of the 20-team championship.

But after a few delays and postponements, the NPFL could begin this weekend, as the race to become the Nigerian champion commences in earnest.

A delighted former coach of Katsina United, Henry Makinwa is convinced that all the league’s stakeholders, including players, coaches, administrators, and football fans, would be excited by the return of the NPFL.

“Congratulations to everybody and all the Football family,” Makinwa told Brila FM.

“We have been longing for that, you know. People have lost their jobs, so if football is back on Sunday by the grace of God, at least it will relieve people, action people will be moving up and down the country.”

Rivers United defender, Ifeanyi Anaemena has declared the Port Harcourt-based side’s readiness to face and outwit any foe pitted against them when the league begins.

But the home-based Super Eagles star is not sure that the domestic championship will kick off today, as a number of his colleagues in other clubs are yet to leave for their venue of league engagements.

“I don’t really know how certain the game will be because some of our players like our colleagues in other clubs that we called said they didn’t travel for any game,” Anaemena told Brila.

“We are not certain, but we were told we would likely play. If the league should kick off on December 27, we will play we need to play to keep fit for Bloemfontein Celtics return leg.”

Should the league proceed as scheduled, Ifeanyi Ubah will host Lobi Stars. At the same time, Enugu Rangers will make the trip to the Yakubu Gowon Stadium to keep a date with Rivers United.

It is the battle of the stars when Jigawa Golden Stars and Sunshine Stars lock horns at the Sani Abacha Stadium, just as a cracking game is expected to light up Lagos when MFM try Warri Wolves for size at the Agege Stadium.