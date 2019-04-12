As this year’s edition of creative and entertainment industry conference, NECLive, gathers momentum, the organisers have announced that over 10 million people will attend from across the world.

Held annually since 2013, #NECLive brings together practitioners from all sectors of the entertainment industry for conversations, workshops, exhibitions and master classes. The conference has hosted over 100 celebrity guests and speakers, and has attracted over 20,000 participants since its inception six years ago.

To be hosted by ace comedian, Tee A and slated for April 24 at Landmark Events Centre, Lagos, with the theme: ‘Mobile, Data, Consumers and The Future of Entertainment’, NECLive7 will examine how mobile tech and monetisation continues to affect consumers as well as creators; and what it means for the future of entertainment in Nigeria.

According to the organisers, the list of speakers, panelists, moderators and exhilarating performances lined up for this year’s edition promises to be the best yet. Commenting, convener of NECLive, Ayeni Adekunle said: “During the conference, ideas will be exchanged in more exciting ways while discussing challenges and introducing a strengthened pathway for growth in the entertainment industry.

“The platform presents attendees and industry players a strategic opportunity to network among stakeholders with the much-needed insight to effectively operate in this $8 billion industry. NECLive continues to be free registration for all attendees, but participants are required to pre-register on nec.ng.”

He added: “The ultimate goal of this year’s edition is to further elevate the interaction of participants with germane innovations, engage audience with memorable touch point experiences at exhibition installations and showcase diversity in the future of entertainment.”