Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Three members of staff to the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

A presidential source confirmed the development.

Meanwhile, all the aides at the Vice President’s wing, with the exception of his media aide, did not turn up for work.

A source said the VP reported late to work Monday afternoon, unlike his usual practice.

Most of his aides had face masks and hand gloves on when they came to work on Monday.

Meanwhile, the Presidential Villa is on a gradual lockdown as nonessential staff have been asked to stay home.