From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The former secretary to the state government during the administration of governor Alyu Akwe Doma of blessed memory Mr. Timothy Anjide had described the leadership quality of Engr. Abdullahi Sule as the drive towards re-designing Nasarawa state for the future generations.

Speaking exclusively to Daily Sun reporter in lafia the Nasarawa State capital to ex-ray the leadership quality of the present administration in celebrating the silver jubilee of Nasarawa State at 25.

.

Mr. Adjide explained that Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, Late Alhaji Aliyu Akwe Doma, Sen. Umaru Tanko Al-Makura and currently Engr. Abdullahi Sule’s administration had developed mechanisms in the governance architecture that would walk the talk of the government and put the state on a high pedestal of development.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Recall that Daily Sun reports that Nasarawa State, Nigeria’s Home of Solid Minerals, is 25 years old moving from different angles and circles of government, governance and policies for the growth and development of the state.

He further disclosed that about two years ago, the Governor Abdullahi Sule’s government had come up with a policy thrust which was highly illustrious as certified by economic professionals across the globe.

The Former SSG first x-rayed the importance of the document in unlocking the constraints the state suffers from, reiterating that many governments in the state worked hard in the economic revolution of the state.

Mr. Anjide stressed that Nasarawa has the potential to develop and compete favourably with some states that are competitive, while he also enjoined the government to sustain its security drive in wooing massive development in the state.

He therefor challenged the Gov. Sule’s administration to maintain its decisive approach on education, infrastructure, healthcare and manpower development, while appealing to residents of the state to stand up and support the state in moving forward.