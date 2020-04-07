Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna-based Islamic scholar and public affairs commentator, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi on Tuesday called on the Federal and Kaduna State governments to halt ongoing capital projects and immediately divert the funds to food, medical supplies and cheap internet service to enable students and teachers interact as Covid-19 lockdown persists in some states.

The scholar, who stated this in an exclusive chat with Daily Sun also called on the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to swallow its pride and give room for importation of food as the current supply was not enough to feed over 200 million stranded Nigerians.

“The best way out is for the government to stop all capital projects and divert funds immediately to food, medical supplies and make the internet very cheap for schools to assume online courses before this scourge wanes.

“This may take not less than six months as estimated except if people revolt and agree to take the bull by the horn in a suicidal attempt to ironically to survive. May God save us all”, he prayed.

Speaking further on different palliative measures across the country he said, “truly there should be government’s subvention on food, health and education to support future development and progress long before the pandemic.

“That was not done let alone of now that we are in extreme worldwide crisis that is hitting hard even on the presumed world super powers like US and Germany.

“Since we are underdeveloped or rather retrogressive, it becomes more instructive that we don’t copy the other economies in finding solutions to our perennial problems.

“It’s time the government eats the humble pie and starts importing food especially rice, rather than pretending that as a nation that has of 200 million mouth to feed is self-sufficient in food produced.

“The nutritional status of an average Nigerian is below standard, with a pandemic ravaging the world, this should be of great concern to any meaningful and responsible leadership.

“In Kaduna, a system of distribution is finally established but it’s too little and too late after weeks of lockdown. It should be done properly to reach those who really need it not forgetting accountability on how public resources are being spent,” he added.