Sola Ojo, Kaduna

School-Based Management Committee (SBMC) of LGEA Nursery and Primary School, Anyin Banki, Kawo, Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna State, has sought the intervention of Governor Nasir El-Rufai over gross inadequate classrooms for 4,971 pupils currently scuttling available 19 classrooms in the school.

The call was coming at a time the state government was planning to build additional 80 primary and secondary schools across the 23 local government areas of the State.

What the population of the pupils and available classrooms in this primary school mean are that an average of 260 pupils are currently occupying a classroom, indicating a sharp contrast against the recommended standard of between 35-40 pupils per classroom for effective contact learning (UNESCO 2016).

Speaking to Daily Sun during a visit to the school, Chairman, SBMC, Ahmad Tijjani Lawal said, with the overstretch of the existing 19 classrooms, it was practically impossible for the school to maintain social distancing rule of COVID-19.

According to him, the school has adequate numbers of teaching staff and learning materials except for those of classrooms and, security, especially in the day time.

He said, “the school was formerly called Baptist Primary school because it was established by Baptist Missionaries in 1946. It later changed to LEA Zaria road and now LGEA Anyin Banki, Kawo.

“Our serious problems include inadequate classrooms and the issue of security. We have only one security man who works only at night which supposes to be the responsibility of the local government.

“When you compare the standard oa f number of pupils that supposed to be in a class for effective teaching to take place, we are below that standard.

“We have more pupils than the number of classrooms we have for them. We have the lower primary 1-3 which should be 30-35 and primary 4-6 which suppose to be 35-40 per class. But now, you see them from 100 upward.

“We have 19 classrooms and we are running shifts – morning and afternoon to manage what we have. That was before the COVID-19. With COVID-19, there is no how we can operate with 4,971 pupils.

“We don’t have a problem with teaching staff. We don’t also have the problem othe f seat. Our problems are classrooms and security. So, any help now will be to elevate the existing classrooms into at least, a storey building because there is an issue of land space”, he explained.