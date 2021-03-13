When you talk of what we will do differently, the answer is both no and yes because governance is a continuum, and you want to set examples for Nigerian leaders. When you take over from a government, you will continue. You don’t abandon a project and waste money. You don’t abandon ideas because of differences.

Again, this is a church, and the church is the oldest traditional institution in the world. The church is there to defend the faith that has once been delivered to the saints. So, in terms of the faith, doctrines, teachings, we are not going to do anything differently. We are going to continue the tradition of our founding fathers, who laid the foundation of righteousness and go on with the work. We may repackage. Yes. But it is the same goal and the same agenda, and the Lord will help us.

In terms of tradition, doctrines, the main agenda of the church – evangelism and disciples of the nations, in terms of what the church should do, we are going to do that. We will depend on the word of God, prayers and fasting. We are not going to do anything different. We are going to do the same thing. When you talk in terms of packaging, making the message of the church relevant to the current generation and making the message of the church relevant to the current situation of Nigeria. Yes. We are going to improve on what our founding fathers had done.

First and foremost, we are going to mobilise and galvanise all Pentecostals throughout Nigeria – East to the West and North to the South, young and old, males and females, and everyone from the top to the grassroots. We will mobilise them for kingdom expansion and for nation building. There are tens of millions of Pentecostals in Nigeria, and they are found in every sphere of life, and every stratum of the society, right from a sit- ting Vice President, who is a Pentecostal to the core, to a farmer, the peasant to students who are found in every sphere of life.

The nation should be better with such massive number of tens of millions of Pentecostals. Most of them are very enlightened. So, we will mobilise them for nation building positively. It is one of the first things we want to do, as an improvement on what our founding fathers had done.

Then, we are going to focus on the youth, from mobilisation to empowerment spiritually, empowerment economically, empowerment politically because the future of this nation belongs to the youth. The youth are currently marginalised. They feel side-lined and ignored. They are not being listened to, and their needs are not being addressed. So, we will take time to listen to them. We are going to teach them the word of God in the tradition of Pentecostals. We are going to do everything to empower them spiritually and we are going to do what we can to empower them politically, not along partisan line. No. It is to develop them to become mature and responsible citizens of this nation in their own right and their thinking. And then, to take their civic responsibility seriously to register and to vote. Then, when it comes to the time of the election, they should show their capability and really vote. So, we are focusing on mobilising all the Pentecostals. We are focusing on mobilising the youth for national development. These are two of our agenda. We have a seven-point agenda. I think I should emphasise these two to grow His kingdom and national development through the Pentecostals. We want to contribute our own quota.

The third item on the seven-point agenda is the North-South partnership. This will promote partnership between southern and northern Nigeria for national strength and unity. We will explore the strength we have as a people of the same nation as against exploiting the fault lines. We will start in the church. The church in the south will partner with the church in the north. We will do this through spiritual education and enlightenment. The partnership will be built through sincerity of purpose, working in love and with prayers. The difference in religion will not be a barrier because everyone will naturally respond to love once it is given sincerely.