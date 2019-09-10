Molly Kilete, Abuja

The autopsy report conducted on bodies of the police officers from the IGP Intelligence Response Team(IRT), who were killed by soldiers of 193 Battalion, Ibi, Taraba State has been completed Daily Sun has gathered.

It was gathered that the pathologist have also sent the result of their findings to the authority who in turn forwarded same to the committee set up by the Defence Headquarters(DHQ), to investigate the killings.

The four officers and one civilian were killed by soldiers of 93, battalion Ibi, while on a covert operation to arrest one Alhaji Hamisu Bala, a notorious kidnap kingpin in Taraba State, on the orders of their commanding officer, Captain Balarabe Tijani on August,6.

It was gathered that the pathologist in their report revealed that the officers died of gunshot injuries.

With the conclusion of the autopsy, the police can now go ahead with the burial of the deceased officers and civilian.

It was gathered that already the police authorities was working with the family of the deceased personnel in preparation for the burial on a yet to be announced date which is expected to take place in the coming days.

It was also gathered that the families of the deceased would want their sons to be buried in their respective home towns which the authorities have agreed to.