Molly Kilete, Abuja

There is palpable tension in the Nigerian Armed Forces as one officer is said to have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

About 20 others are also said to have gone into quarantine, our correspondent has gathered.

Top military sources told our reporter that all the affected officers mostly in the ranks of two and one-star generals in the Nigerian Army, Navy and Air Force, were said to have just returned from the United Kingdom where they had gone for an undisclosed assignment.

It was gathered that the officers who are serving in one of the outfits under the Defence Headquarters(DHQ), in Abuja, is now sending fears down the spines of military and civilian personnel of the outfit.

Sources hinted that those who have gone into quarantine include the head of the unit, while the officer that tested positive for the virus is being treated in one of the designated centres.

To this end, fear has gripped all those who had direct contacts with the affected officers and are contemplating going for the test. The head of the unit was said to have held a meeting shortly after returning from the trip. Aside from the meeting, there are fears that his driver, orderly, military assistant, domestic staff and personnel deployed to keep guard at his residence might have to go for medical test for the virus.

It was also gathered that the military authorities are not taking any chances as they have a record of all the personnel who had returned to the COVID-19-prone countries. They have ensured that the affected officers went into self-isolation and submit themselves for medical test.

At a media briefing last Friday, the Coordinator, Defence Media Organization, Major General John Enenche, while responding to journalists’ questions on precautions taken by the armed forces to prevent the spread of CODVID-19, in the service, said “all our personnel who had the cause to travel to countries that are hit with the virus have heeded to the advice of the Federal Government and they have self-isolated themselves. Now it has become an order.”

On the number of military officers who are outside the country and are yet to return, Enenche said: “I cannot give you a figure now of those we have outside that have not yet returned. But our stand on this is that once you come back from a foreign trip, you must go on self-isolation. There are even some people that I am supposed to be working with directly, but they went out and as they came back, they went on self-isolation and after that, I know that the director of medical services had to screen them before they were allowed to return to work. So that is our stand.

“We have toed the line of the practice at the federal level – the federal government level; we have complied and we have passed the instructions down to services, commands and units,” Gen Enenche assured.