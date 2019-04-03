Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Federal Government has described as pathetic, tragic and sad, the execution of a Nigerian woman for drug related offences.

Saudi Arabia’s interior ministry said two Pakistani men, a Yemeni man, and a Nigerian woman were executed on Monday for drug trafficking, bringing to 53 the number of people put to death this year.

Speaking to State House Correspondents, yesterday, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said she will be the eighth Nigerian to be executed in Saudi Arabia for drug related offences in the last three years.

She said there are 20 more on death row for the same offense, 12 have been sentenced for various jail terms in that country.

Dabiri-Erewa said it has been established that there are cases of airlines working hand-in-hand with drug syndicates to put those drugs in the bags of unsuspecting pilgrims.

According to her, “so we have had cases where truly they didn’t commit the offence. We have appealed to the Saudi Authorities to make the trials fair, open and ensure that justice is done. Even if you are going to die, you will know that you die for an offence you committed.

“So, while we appeal to Nigerians going to Saudi Arabia, we know it is tough, obey the laws of the land. Even kolanut is treated as a drug. So, we will continue to appeal to the Saudi Authorities to treat some of the cases with some form of leniency. Like I said, we have 20 of them in Saudi, this is the eighth to be executed and we are hopeful that maybe we will be able to save the others. So, it is pathetic, it is tragic but we will continue to appeal to Nigerians to obey the laws of the land where you are. However, we expect the trial to be fair, open and ensure that justice truly is done because somebody is sentenced to death.”

The presidential aide also described as disgraceful the arrest of five Nigerians for allegedly robbing a bureau de change in Sharjah of Dh2.3 million (N225 million).

The men were caught on camera as they barged into the exchange and smashed the glass barrier between the customers and the staff, stole the money in multiple currencies and fled.

Dabiri-Erewa said the men were a disgrace and an embarrassment to the country, themselves and their families.

She gave their names as Chimuanya Emmanuel Ozo, Benjamin Nwachukwu Ajah, Kingsley Ikenna Ngoka, Toochukwu Leonard Arusi and Chile Micah Ndunagu