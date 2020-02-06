Chiamaka Ajeamo

Nigerian organisations, especially financial institutions can sustain a high-performance culture if only an effective performance management process, capabilities and execution strategies are in place.

This was the view of the Chairman, Restral Limited, Ifueko Omoigui, at an interactive session organised by FranklinCovey franchise in Lagos recently and was to help companies with framework and transformation strategies aimed at improving their performance.

Speaking to newsmen, Omoigui said apart from the challenges of operating in the Nigerian business environment, there are barriers preventing businesses from achieving a high performance culture, which in turn slow down the growth and development of the economy.

She noted that to address the issue of trust, capability and productivity, Restral Limited is launching its all-access pass, which is renewable every year, to ensure organisations understand the intricacies of executing their business strategies.

According to her, “people having the capabilities to run any organisation, is central to any organisation and if they do not have the capabilities, then help them build up the capabilities. Furthermore, an execution process, especially the four disciplines of execution, which involve having a goal, compelling score board, pass the goals down to the entire organisation and having a sense of accountability and evaluation, need to be in place to build a high performance culture.”

Corroborating her, a participant working with Wapic Insurance, who craved for anyonymity, revealed that too many companies in Nigeria have continued to rely on rigid, archaic management models.

He noted that achieving sustainable growth requires commitment from the whole company to build a culture that can adapt to ongoing changes in a competitive environment.

“To drive a high-performance culture, institutions need to implement an effective performance management process, create empowerment and authority, increase leadership capability at all levels of the company and develop a customer-centric strategy. With all these, the real vision of any organisation begins to crystallize only after leaders create organisation-wide buy-in from and engagement among employees,” he explained.