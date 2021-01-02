From Obinna Odogwu, Awka

The current Africa Light Heavyweight wrestling Champion, Angus Emeadi popularly known as Executioner, is a man who does not give up until he achieves his targets in any venture.

An undefeated National Light Heavyweight Champion, Executioner won the title he holds now at a wrestling bout, which was held in Lagos, Nigeria on December 19 last year.

In this exclusive interview with SportingSun, Emeadi who hails from Ebenator community in Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State narrated how he won the Africa Light Heavyweight Championship. He also narrated how a lady slapped her on a street in Lagos even as a national champion and how he handled the situation.

He spoke shortly after his courtesy call on the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Anambra State, Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene, alongside his manager, Nze Tony-Uche Ezekwelu.

How did you emerge Africa Light Heavyweight Champion?

The fight was held on December 19 last year in Lagos. I fought with Ambudin from Sierra Leone and defeated him by pin fall and within 10 minutes the fight was all over. I have a challenger now and he is from South Africa. The fight will come up later this year.

How long have you been in this business?

I started sporting activities since 1983 as a weight lifter. But in 1985, I joined professional wrestling and have been on it till date.

How many titles have you won since you started wrestling?

I have won two titles – national title and African title. My national title was won in 2001 and up till now nobody has collected it from me. Last year I won the African title.

What challenges have you encountered since you started wrestling?

I have encountered a lot of challenges. One, I don’t have money for training. We don’t have the money to buy the supplements we are taking to build up our strength. And most of the sportsmen in Nigeria don’t have work. We only believe in sports. And when the sports are not moving here, how do we get the money? We are managing ourselves to build up our strength. Sometimes you train without eating anything. The highest food you are going to eat is Garri or beans. So, we have a lot of challenges. We are begging the government to assist us.

Have you ever found yourself in a situation where you needed to use your strength on the street to defend yourself? And how were you able to handle it?

Yes. I encounter that almost every day. People provoke me every day on the streets but I look at them and laugh. I only advise them not to kill themselves or I will simply go to the nearest police station and report. That’s what I normally do. But if they are more than four persons, you can defend yourself. The law says if they are more than two but for me, I always keep it at four. It is if they are more than four that I may react.

Have you found yourself in a situation where you had to beg someone who had sought your trouble even with all your powers?

A lady slapped me in Lagos one day and I didn’t know what to do. The only thing in reaction was that I knelt down and begged her. I said ‘Aunty, please don’t be annoyed. Whatever I have done to you, I am sorry for that.’ She started laughing. She said ‘I thought that you have power.’ I said ‘Yes, I have power but my power is not for somebody like you.’

She said fine and asked me what I wanted. I told her that I didn’t want anything. I told her that I only wanted her forgiveness. She said ‘Okay, let’s go and eat.’ She took me to a place where we ate and even gave me money thereafter. That day, I was so happy. I don’t like fighting people on the street.

What led to you knelling and begging the lady?

She hit my car from behind and I came out. I said ‘Madam, why did you hit my car?’ She said that I suddenly stopped in front of her without warning and I explained that I stopped because there was traffic. That was where the problem started. She then gave me a slap.

She was the one that hit you from behind and still gave you a slap?

I had to kneel down. I knelt down on the road and started begging her. People gathered and started shouting my name: ‘Executioner!’ ‘Executioner!’ ‘Executioner!’ They were asking me why I was kneeling down and I told them happened.

Did the lady know you before that incident?

The lady didn’t even know me oh! It was when people started shouting my name, ‘Executioner!’ ‘Executioner!’ ‘Executioner!’ that she got to know who I was. Now, she is my best friend. This incident happened last two years not long after I emerged national champion by then.

•Read full interview in Weekend sportingsun