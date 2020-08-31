Okwe Obi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed optimism that theExecutive/Legislative/All Progressives Congress (APC) Consultative Committee, will guarantee good governance and fast track the implementation of the 9 priority areas of President Mohammadu Buhari.

President Buhari recently inaugurated the committee which is chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Deputy National Publicity Secretary

APC, in a statement, yesterday, claimed that the caliber of personalities in the committee “speaks to the seriousness of the President in ensuring synergy, cooperation and functional relations between the executive, legislature and the APC and the governing Party.”

He added that ” With the constitution of the Consultative Committee, all hands are on deck to ensure the achievement of the administration’s drive to among others, improve access to quality education, affordable health care, build a thriving and sustainable economy, create jobs, enhance social inclusion and poverty reduction, diversify the economy, expand and improve critical infrastructure, fight corruption, improved governance, ensure social cohesion and security for all, among others.

“Nigerians are the ultimate beneficiaries as this will translate to the delivery of dividends of democracy and fast track the implementation of the administration’s policies and programmes that will positively and directly improve the lot of citizens.”

Others in the committe include: Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan; Speaker, House of Representatives; Femi Gbajabiamila; Deputy Senate President, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege; Deputy Speaker, Ahmed Idris Wase; Governor of Yobe State/Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee; Mai Mala Buni; Sen. Yahaya Abdullahi, Senate Majority Leader; Hon. Alhassan Ado Doguwa, House Majority Leader; Attorney General/Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Gida Mustapha; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari and Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe.