PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has inaugurated a 21-member committee for successful implementation of Executive Order 10 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari for financial autonomy to the legislature and the judiciary arms of government.

Inaugurating the committee, headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Sabiu Baba Mohammed, at the Banquet Hall of the Government House on Tuesday, Governor Mohammed implore members to look at the implication and implementation framework for the proposed autonomy for the two arms of government.

“It is a welcome development with serious implication in terms of transparency and good governance. We are not afraid of doing things properly.