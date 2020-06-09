PAUL ORUDE BAUCHI
Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has inaugurated a 21-member committee for successful implementation of Executive Order 10 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari for financial autonomy to the legislature and the judiciary arms of government.
Inaugurating the committee, headed by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Sabiu Baba Mohammed, at the Banquet Hall of the Government House on Tuesday, Governor Mohammed implore members to look at the implication and implementation framework for the proposed autonomy for the two arms of government.
“It is a welcome development with serious implication in terms of transparency and good governance. We are not afraid of doing things properly.
The legislature is the most important organ of government but during military era it was suspended.
“We are exercising separation of powers among the three knowing fully well that whatever comes in to the coffers of government comes to the executive but we need to deepen democracy by giving autonomy to other
arms,” he said.
The governor said that issues surrounding the Executive Order were important to discuss and hence his administration would not shy away from them.
“For instance, the budget in its entirety, how are we going to ensure deductions? We are also discussing it at the Governors’ Forum but we in Bauchi State establish this committee to come up with a sound administrative framework for implementation for consensus, agreement, synergy and how and where we want to go,” he said. He assured that the people of the state that his administration would not short-changed them, hence it decided to bring all the Ministries, Department and Agencies along to look at the Executive Order 10,
including those that will be given autonomy.
He disclosed that the composition of the 21- member committee include the Secretary to the State Government as Chairman, Permanent Secretary Ministry of Budget as Secretary, Attorney General and Commissioner for
Justice, Representatives of the Speaker of the State Assembly, the Clerks of the House, the Chief Judge, Representatives of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), Chairman of the JSC, the State Head of Service, the Principal Secretary to the Governor, the Chairman, Assembly Matters Commission, the Registrar of Sharia Court of Appeal, the Chairman Board of Internal Revenue, the Chairman Planning Commission, the Commissioners for Finance and that of Local Government Affairs among others.
Governor Mohammed said the terms of reference of the committee were to study issues of autonomy, principles and guidelines as provided by the Federal Government, identifying key challenges for effective collaboration for implementation and advising the state government on implementation modalities for Executive Order 10.
The committee has three to four weeks to submit report, the governor said
