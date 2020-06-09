Godwin Tsa Abuja

In the midst of sustained controversy, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice (AGF), Abubakar

Malami(SAN) has insisted that the presidential Executive Order No: 0010 is sacrosanct as it was issued to deepen democracy from the grassroot and ensure effective implementation of the doctrine of separation of powers.

In a statement on Tuesday, Malami explained that the action of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration is governed by the provisions of the nation’s constitution.

In the said statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media and Public Relations, Dr. Umar Gwandu, Malami said the re-enforcement of the constitutional provisions on the autonomy of the state legislature and judiciary as contained in Section 121(3) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria necessitated the Executive Order No 0010.

Malami noted with appreciation that the Governors of the 36 States of the Federation have agreed to the constitutionality of the autonomy of the state legislature and judiciary maintaining that the essence of the Order was to see to the implementation of the autonomy.

While congratulating Nigerians on this landmark historic achievement

geared toward engendering democratic principles at the grassroot, the Minister called on more inter-agency support for the Order which he said will accelerate development Nigerian masses have been clamoring for.

In furtherance of the implementation of the Order, the Federal Government and Nigerian Governors’ Forum are jointly working on

modalities for effective implementation of the order.

Malami said the Executive Order implementation Committee will incorporate valuable submissions from Governor’s Forum and other

stakeholders with a view to seeing practicable implementation of the Executive Order.