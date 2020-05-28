Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Abia State House of Assembly has lauded President Muhamadu Buhari for signing the Executive Order 10 which grants financial autonomy to State Legislature and Judiciary.

Members of the Assembly described the move as a very important watershed in the democratic evolution of the country.

Speaking at plenary at the Assembly Complex in Umuahia the Abia State capital yesterday, the lawmakers said the signed Executive Order will strengthen democracy in Nigeria.

President Buhari had on Friday, May 22, 2020 signed Executive Order 10 of 2020 granting financial autonomy to State Legislature and Judiciary.

They expressed support to the president and commended him for signing the Executive Order 10 of 2020 in compliance with Section 121(3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended).

In unison, the lawmakers said “this will help to deepen our collective resolve to run a truly democratic society at all levels” and vowed not to let their various constituencies and the state at large down.