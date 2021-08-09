From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Executive Secretary of Taraba State Primary Health Care Development Agency Alhaji Aminu Jauro Hassan and the Chief Medical Directors of Federal Medical Center and Taraba State Specialist Hospital Jalingo have bagged awards for meritorious service from the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

The awards presentation to the trio and eight others was the highlight of the 2021 Annual General Meeting and Scientific Conference of the NMA in Taraba during the weekend.

The state Chairman of NMA Dr Nkantah Edet noted that the awardees were carefully selected for their various contributions towards the growth of NMA and for their selfless services to humanity.

Edet urged them to continue to work for the general good of the people and especially for the growth of the health sector in the state specifically and the country at large.

Speaking shortly after the award, Dr Hassan said that he was highly honored to have been presented with the award and promised to work even harder for the good of the state and the health sector.

He noted that the state PHCDA has undergone various positive transformation in the last few years and assured that more policies will be put in place to ensure efficient service delivery.

“As you are aware, the Primary Health Care is the closest to the people and you must ensure that it is positioned to deliver fully on it’s mandate. In the past, a lot of people died avoidable deaths because of the weak primary health care centres. What we have done in the last couple of years is to strengthen the sector for more effective and efficient service delivery.

“As we speak, plans are on ground to ensure that all the primary health care centres across all the wards in the state are sustainably positioned optimum delivery so that the people don’t have to rush to the general hospitals medical centres for issues that should be handled locally.

“We are also using the primary health care centres as the hub for our campaign for exclusive breastfeeding, family planning, COVID-19 prevention protocols and other health related campaigns at the grassroots because that is the only way we can reach out to the majority of the rural populace” Hassan said.

Daily Sun reports that the AGM and Scientific Conference with the theme “COVID-19: Collateral Damage to the Skin” featured presentation which reveal that skin rashes could also be a symptom of COVID-19.

