Chinelo Obogo and Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives, yesterday claimed that 99.8 percent of the nation’s budget goes to the executive arm of the Federal Government.

Spokesman of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, told newsmen in Abuja that it was unfortunate that Nigerians have been made to believe that the 0.8 per cent allocated to the National Assembly was a larger chunk of government’s spending.

He said Nigerians have closed their eyes to the budget of the executive which he said consumed 99.8 per cent of earmarked spendings, adding that if the cost of governance must be reduced, Nigerians must focus on executive spendings.

“If we really want to clean our house, we must focus on the executive and not the House of Representatives or Senate. The 0.8 per cent of NASS budget should not be the focus,” he said.

When contacted last night for reaction, Minister of Information and Culture, Alhjai Lai Mohammed referred the reporter to the Minister of Finance, Ms Zainab Ahmed.

“She’s is the person that can tell you what percentage of the budget goes to who and for what purpose.”

Efforts to reach the finance minister failed as call to her line rang out with a response.

On the agitation for part time legislation, Kalu said it would not be possible in the present circumstances, adding that Nigeria would not be able to meet its target.

Kalu said that the legislative arm of government remains the fulcrum and backbone of the country’s democracy and must be allowed to run.

“If we are doing part time legislation, we will not be able to meet our target; we are not ripe for that, the U.S. who has spent over 200 years in democracy is not doing part time,” he said.

Speaking further on the budget, he said the different committees would begin to turn in their 2021 budget defence report from November 18 and that all the committees were given deadlines to turn in their reports, but that it does not mean the House would not be flexible.

He disclosed that there would be public hearing for the National Assembly (NASS) budget, but added that NASS budget could be accessed through its management.

He said that any information on NASS budget could also be accessed through the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act, while calling on Nigerians to invoke FoI to get the required information on NASS budget.

Meanwhile, Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Muhammad Bello, has said the Federal Government would spend N9.2 billion for the renovation of the National Assembly Complex.

Bello, who disclosed this, while defending the 2021 budget of his ministry before the House of Representatives Committee on FCT, explained that the renovation of the complex was delayed by procurement processes.