John Obaro, the Group Managing Director of SystemSpecs, Africa’s financial and human capital technology giant, has identified vision and exemplary leadership as some of the qualities needed to succeed as an entrepreneur in the marketplace in Africa.

The technology expert was speaking at the maiden edition of Switch, an interdenominational youth summit aimed at mentoring younger and upcoming ministers, organised by the Foursquare Gospel Church at the church’s headquarters in Yaba, Lagos recently.

Other speakers at the event include the General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church, Reverend Sam Aboyeji; the Secretary-General of the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN), Pastor Samuel Sanusi; renowned filmmaker and founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries International, Mike Bamiloye; and his wife, Gloria Bamiloye.

Speaking on the topic, ‘30 Levers to Fly in the Marketplace’, the technology icon highlighted 30 qualities needed by Christians to succeed in business. He mentioned the five Cs of exemplary leadership which include critical thinking, creativity, confidence, collaboration and character.

Furthermore, Obaro emphasised the power of vision in actualising dreams.

‘If your vision does not provide a solution to a problem, it is just a mere ambition,’ he said.

Obaro, who is also a member of the national convention of the Foursquare Gospel Church, also highlighted the benefits of prayers in making business decisions.

‘I personally have no power of my own, but I run to the one who has all the power,’ the technology visionary said.

John Obaro, a former banker, founded SystemSpecs in 1992 as a five-man software firm; the company has grown over the years into a renowned provider of financial, human capital management and ecommerce technology solutions, with popular products like Remita, HumanManager, and Paylink. This year, SystemSpecs celebrates 30 years since inception, marking three decades of innovation and impact.

