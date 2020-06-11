Chukwudi Enekwechi

The outbreak of the pandemic known as coronavirus took the world by surprise, thereby dislocating communities, disrupting social cohesion among peoples and tasking governments at all levels to innovate various measures aimed at curtailing the spread. Nigeria’s federal capital Abuja was also not spared from the ravaging effects of the Covid19 pandemic, especially being an international city state that welcomes visitors from across the globe.

In the midst of fear, tension and anxiety among residents about the negative effects of the novel coronavirus, the Federal Capital Territory administration under the FCT Minister Mallam Muhammad Musa Bello took up the gauntlet and was able to manage and contain the spread of the virus in the territory.

The administration immediately put proactive measures in place such as closure of mass-gathering places like cinemas, churches, mosques, hotels, events centres, night clubs, conference centres and strict regulation of markets in the territory. The strategy of staggering the markets days also helped in reducing unnecessary cluster of people in the markets and with these containment measures, the Honourable minister also found it necessary to constitute a task force which was mandated with the enforcement of the protective measures.

In addition to this, the minister embarked on a weekly appraisal of the workability of existing measures and protocols as rolled out by the World Health Organisation and Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC. Where any gaps existed the minister ensured that they were closed and rendered needed support to all the institutions involved in reducing the spread of the coronavirus, including frontline health workers and security personnel, all in a bid to keep the Federal Capital Territory residents safe.

As the nation’s capital and with the presence of numerous international organisations, federal ministries, departments and agencies, containing the spread of the deadly virus was particularly challenging but the managerial acumen of the FCT Minister, Mallam Muhammad Bello played a prominent role as he rose to the occasion, rallied all stakeholder to brace the challenge and provided the needed logistics support towards the realisation of President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision of seeing Nigeria flatten the curve in the spread of the deadly pandemic.

While unravelling the mystery behind the outbreak of the coronavirus remains the responsibility of medical researchers and scientists, it is gratifying that the FCT administration was insightful to take proactive measures to contain the spread in the nation’s capital. As the pandemic continued to increase across the globe, the leadership of the federal capital Abuja under Mallam Muhammad Bello exhibited an unmatched willingness and desire to tackle the challenge frontally. The results are visible and this has imbued the FCT residents with confidence that they are in safe hands and that the leadership of the territory cared for their wellbeing and welfare.

Today the citizens are full of encomiums for the minister and his team having been working behind the scenes to secure their lives. Definitely such altruistic leadership as exemplified by the minister of FCT has not only set him apart from others but should be emulated by contemporary and future leaders in the country.

Going forward and with the benefit of hindsight and experience, governments at all levels must endeavour to budget more funds for the health sector and knowing that it is cheaper to maintain a functional health system than running helter skater to contain an unforeseen and unpredictable pandemic like the coronavirus. Even on this score kudos must be given to the FCT minister for ensuring that since his assumption of office the health sector always received adequate attention, hence they were able to reduce the spread of the coronavirus to a manageable level.

Worthy of mention also is the symbiotic relationship between the FCT administration, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and the Presidential Task Force on Covid19 led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustafa. Throughout the period of the lockdown, the proactive efforts of the FCT administration to lend a helping hand wherever and whenever it is needed was manifest and unsurpassed.

Similarly the FCT administration had a hectic time controlling the interstate movement of people yet the minister’s avowed commitment to save the lives of residents remained the driving force for the task force to endure sleepless nights on the FCT major highways to check the influx of people into the territory during the lockdown.

The cooperation of religious bodies in the FCT with the administration can also be attributed to the leadership style of the minister as he applies consultation, dialogue and persuasion in dealing with such sensitive issues, hence their total compliance with the periodic protocols being rolled out by the FCT administration.

Though Nigeria and the entire world have not left the danger zone of the pandemic completely, yet it is consoling that other states can benefit from the exemplary leadership of the FCT Minister Mallam Muhammad Bello, who with a single-minded determination continues to provide a selfless leadership to the residents of the federal capital Abuja.

Beyond visible achievements of the minister in the handling of the COVID19 pandemic, there is room for improvement in the health sector, especially in the area of data collection, management and storage. This will help patients immensely to access the needed health personnel, drugs and attention in times of emergency. Additionally the FCT administration should consider increasing the workforce in the health sector considering the ever increasing influx of people into the federal capital territory. Also an expansion of existing hospital facilities such as buildings and consulting rooms will help to decongest the hospitals and further reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Granted that there are limited resources to attain the people’s expectations, yet the confidence that has reposed in the minister is well placed and commendable.

Enekwechi, an Abuja Based public affairs analyst writes via [email protected]