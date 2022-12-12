The 401 Special Forces, (SF) Brigade, has extended its Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) activities to two Local Government Areas in Benue state including Katsina Ala and Logo LGAs.

The gesture followed the launch of Exercise Enduring Peace II on 11 October 2022, aimed at providing safe, serene and conducive atmosphere for the yuletide season and also strengthening the CIMIC between the Nigerian Army (NA) and Benue residents.

During the outreach, the Commander 401 Special Forces Brigade, Brigadier General Samaila Uba donated 30 desks with chairs and 500 copies of Exercise Enduring Peace ll branded note books to NKST Primary School, in Katsina-Ala LGA and Gaambe-Tiev Community Secondary school, Anyiin, in Logo LGA of the state.

Presentation the items to the school, Brigadier General Uba said, the ongoing exercise is part of the concerted efforts of the Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, in ensuring that more troops are injected into volatile areas in order to ensure that citizens enjoy hitch free celebrations during the fast approaching Yuletide season without fear of crimes and criminalities which are associated with the period.

He further stated that COAS directed all Nigerian Army formations taking part in the ongoing exercises across the country to continually carry out CIMIC activities in order to strengthen the existing cordial relationship with host communities.

Addressing the pupils at NKST Primary School Katsina-Ala, the Commander said he decided to concentrate on educational outreach this year, unlike medical outreach last year, because he desired to encourage the return of resettled displaced children back to school.

He expressed hope that his presence and donations to the little ones, who he said are future leaders, will help in keeping their faith alive in pursuing knowledge and encourage them to see education as the bedrock of their career.

He also noted that the CIMIC activity will be extended to other communities as the Exercise is still ongoing.

The chairman Katsina-Ala LGA, Mr Alfred Atera thanked the Brigade Commander for his kind gesture and prayed for victory of the Nigerian Army over the enemies of the state.

Also speaking, the Logo LG chairman, Mrs Salome Tor, who noted that the gesture will help in alleviating the plight of the pupils, prayed God to give him strength and comfort as he goes about his duties.

The Zaki of Anyiin, Chief Samuel Aluga thanked the army for showing much concern about the education of their children and pledged to ensure they get the needed cooperation and assistance in the community.