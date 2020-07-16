Exercise Sahel Sanity, an offshoot of the military Operation Hadarin Daji, is receiving unprecedented support from communities in the north west, says the Acting Director, Defence Media Operations, Brig. Gen. Bernard Onyeuko.

Onyeuko stated this at a media briefing at the 1 Brigade Headquarters of the Nigerian Army in Gusau on Wednesday.

He said communities have been giving credible information leading to the killing of bandits and destruction of their camps.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai launched the Exercise Sahel Sanity on July 6.

The operation was charged to weed out unrepentant bandits in the theatre areas of Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara States.

Onyeuko said a lot of successes were recorded between July 12 and July 15, including the arrest of an alleged bandits’ informer, Malam Lawal Modu, at Mararaba Dan Ali village.

He said troops in Jangebe village in Zamfara also followed a credible tip off, tracked and arrested another suspect.

The troops recovered one AK 47 rifle, one magazine with 27 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 2 mobile phones, MP3 player and a motorcycle key while the two suspects were being investigated.