After the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown and the effect on the economy, there is the need for activities in the automotive sector to be given a boost and sustained towards recovery, using a platform like the Lagos International Motor Fair.

This is the reason given by BKG Exhibitions for organising the 15th Lagos Motor Fair, taking place at the Federal Palace Hotel, Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos, from June 28 to July 3, 2021.

The Managing Director, Ifeanyi Agwu, disclosed during a press briefing in Lagos, that the annual exhibition is also aimed at taking exhibitors to higher levels by consistently keeping them alive in the minds of their target audiences and customers.

Agwu stated that many firms had confirmed their participation in the event and were poised to give the fair visitors the latest offerings from their various showrooms as they storm the venue of the event with an array of world-class products and services.

The Managing Director who is also the Chairman of the organising committee, hinted that a large number of the major brands of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, lubricants, banking and insurance firms, as well as regulatory and policy-making agencies, would be participating in fair.

He further stated: “Though the sector is passing through turbulent times in the country, the persistence of major players in participating in the motor fair is attributable to the importance they attach to it as a key event for demonstrating and showcasing capabilities and potentials.”

Speaking specifically on the financial sector, he assured that visitors looking for auto financing and similar facilities would not be disappointed as some of the participating firms are coming with such incentives.

The BKG Managing Director stated that fair visitors desirous of updating their knowledge of fleet management would also get the best and the latest from experts in the field that would be participating.

“It’s going to be a bumper harvest for the numerous visitors to the event; their socio-economic status notwithstanding.”

For more than a decade now, the Lagos Motor Fair has played the role of providing a unique forum to access and assess the potentials of the automotive sector. It has also been providing for Nigerians a veritable platform to get reliable information on happenings in the industry.