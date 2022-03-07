Exhibitors at the just concluded 43rd edition of the Kaduna International Trade Fair on Sunday described the trade fair as a huge success.

They, however, advised the Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA), organisers of the event to henceforth do more on publicity.

Mr Jibirn Abubakar, Trade Fair Manager and Coordinator, Dangote Group, commended KADCCIMA for organising the event which he described as “very successful”.

Abubakar pointed out that despite COVID-19, insecurity and economic downturn, KADCCIMA was still able to organise the event. According to him, the trade fair offered Dangote Group and other companies, the opportunity to showcase their products and deepen market penetration.

“It offered us opportunity to deepen our sales, meet new partners in the form of investors and distributors, as well as offer us the opportunity to listen to our customers and get feedback.

“The feedback is very critical for us because we will use it to improve our services and meet the yearnings and aspirations of our consumers, distributors and investors.

“However, there is room for improvement, particularly in the area of publicity,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Mubarak Labaran, Distributor, FARSMAN Holding Ltd. also expressed satisfaction with the turnout of sales. Labaran said that initially, sales were very slow because of the low turnout of people, but it later picked up.

