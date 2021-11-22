Nigerian exhibitors at the just concluded Intra African Trade Fair (IATF) in Durban, South Africa have commended the management and staff of Nigerian Export Import Bank (NEXIM) for the support, interactions and encouragement they got at the fair.

Managing Director, Abba Bello, executive director, Corporate Services, Bala Bello, and his Business Development counterpart, Stella Okotete, took time on daily basis to visit the stands of the exhibitors, chatted with them and encouraged them not to give up and to continue to make use of the windows of opportunities provided by the bank to turn around their businesses.

The managing director advised the exhibitors to build on their contacts and network to consolidate on the gains of the trade fair.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Fejiro Nubian, Val Ogaukwu and others who were not even NEXIM customers extolled the humility of the NEXIM team and their desire to assist them.

Meanwhile, the bank also signed a partnership agreement to implement various transactions valued at about $500 million.

The signing ceremony took place on the sideline of the Intra-African Trade Fair with Kanayo Awani, the managing director, Intra-African Trade Initiatives, signing on behalf of Afrexim Bank while the Managing Director/Chief Executive, NEXIM Bank, Abba Bello, signed on behalf of his Bank.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .