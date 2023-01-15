By Lukman Olabiyi

Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams said the introduction of Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Operation Amotekun has check rate of crime in South West region of the country.

Adams stated this while rolling down his achievements in the last five years as Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba.

He gave account of his stewardship at a ceremony to celebrate his fifth anniversary as Yoruba generallissimo and the unveiling of a book titled:” Aareonakakanfo In Yoruba History”

Adams maintained that position of Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land is sacred in Yoruba land.

“I am happy that we are able to roll out the drums in celebration of the fifth anniversary of my installation as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land.

“So far,the journey had been very challenging, but,I am happy that we have made tremendous progress in the area of security and promotion of Yoruba culture and traditions.

“With my installation as the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land,God

had used the late Alaafin of Oyo , Oba Lamidi Adeyemi to rescue

Yoruba race from complete collapse”, he said..

Adams also gave insights into the book titled: “Aareonakakanfo In Yoruba History”, edited by foremost Professor, Akin Alao, professor of Legal, History, from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile- Ife saying such historic document would change the narratives and tell the truth about the history of the stool that had been in existence since 1587.

In his remarks, Professor, Alao, said the book would offer the best information on the history of the past Aare Onakakanfos as well as the transformation agenda of Iba Gani Adams who is the 15th Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land.

“The book is an expository document of history of the Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land and it will also reveal the transformation agenda of Iba Gani Adams as the present Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land.

Prominent dignitaries, including both Islam and Christian clerics, business associates, family and friends, as well as over 120 Yoruba monarchs were present at the event with Owa Ajero of Ijero Kingdom,in Ekiti state,Oba Adebayo Adewole,(OFR)Timi of Ede, Oba Munirudeen Adesola Lawal and Zaki of Arigidi Akoko ,Oba Yisa Abu Olanipekun leading other top monarchs to a well -attended gathering.

Oba Adewole, while presenting the book urged the traditional rulers in Yoruba land to support Aare Gani Adams’call for the revival of Yoruba culture and traditions which he said had gone into extinction.

“God has blessed Yoruba land with the emergence of Iba Gani Abiodun Ige Adams as the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, it is our duty as Yoruba Obas and custodian of Yoruba culture and traditions to support him in promoting the cultural identity of our race and also preserving our heritage”, the revered monarch said.