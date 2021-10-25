By Vera Wisdom-Bassey

Security personnel recently converged on Ikeja, Lagos, to discuss how Nigerians could be better safeguarded. It was agreed that, for people to sleep with their two eyes closed, everyone must contribute his or her own quota to the security of life and property.

Deputy Controller of Prison (Female), DCP Lizzie Ekpendu, at the meeting, declared that all hands must be on deck in order to overcome all security challenges bedevilling Nigeria.

The maiden edition of Miss Security Nigeria, which was sponsored by the Lagos State Security Trust Fund (LSSTF), was full of fanfare. The competition was won by a 22-year-old fashion intern, Alisha Uwua.

Twelve contestants were drawn from different security agencies. They treated the audience to glamorous displays, featuring security advocacy parade, traditional fashion spectacle, arts and dance exhibition, and intellectual presentation.

Uwua went home with N200,000, a laptop, protective equipment against insecurity, and a plaque. The first and second runners-up, Christabel Udodili, representing Immigration, and Temiloluwa Zaccheaus, representing LASTMA, smiled home with N100,000 and N70,000, respectively. And they were also given security equipment for protection. Also, Amarachi Anabaranze, representing RRS, won N70,000.

The grand finale, which featured other activities such as red carpet exhibition, fireside chat, meet-and-greet occasions and awards ceremony, had in attendance the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, represented by ACP Ola Agboola.

Others in attendance were, the commander of Federal Road Safety Commission, Lagos Sector Command, Olusegun Ogungbemide; DC Lagos SCID Panti, DCP Adegoke Fayoade; officer in charge of Lagos State Traffic (MOTOPOL), CSP Titilayo Oriyomi; the head of Lagos Neighbourhood Safety Corps, Ifalade Oyekan, represented by Mr. Ismaeel Olusina Odulana; secretary to the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, SP Matilda Ngbaronye; and officer in charge of Legal Department, Lagos Police Command, SP Cardoso Yetunde Omotosho, among other officers from various security agencies.

The organiser of the events, Mr. Samson Oki, commended policemen for putting their lives on the line while securing the rest of the citizens.

Mrs. Ada Nwankwo, delivering the keynote speech on behalf of the executive secretary/CEO of LSSTF, Abdurrazaq Balogun, said that adequate security paves the way for rapid development of other sectors.

