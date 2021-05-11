From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Cross River has expanded voter polling units access to 3,281 in the state.

With the present restructuring, the 998 voting points in the state have been converted to full fledged polling units (PUs) thereby bringing the total PUs to 3,281.

Speaking during a meeting with election stakeholders in Calabar, Resident Electoral Commissioner, Emmanuel Hart, said this is part of the nation-wide programme embarked upon by the commission to expand voter access to polling units.

Hart said the activity was expedient as it was last carried out in 1996, adding that the new arrangement will meet the aspirations of the people

He said: “The activity was carried out by the commission in 1996, being the last year polling units were created in the country by the commission.

“The commission’s physical assessment of the polling units in the country in 2014 was able to expose the challenges faced by voters in many polling units in the country nationwide.

“Most polling units exceeded the designated figure of 500 voters resulting in long queues, violence and other electoral offences.

“This development informed the need for the restructuring of polling units to make it easier for voters access during electoral activities.

“INEC in Cross River is happy to announce to you that when the proposed new polling units are verified and approved by the commission, Cross River State will boast of additional 998 polling units.

“The 998 PUs will be added to the existing 2,283 and will increase the number in the state to 3,281,” the REC said.