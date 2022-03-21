From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), yesterday, warned that Nigeria’s situation is getting to a boiling point and could trigger a nationwide agitation that might be worse than the October 2020 EndSARS if not addressed immediately.

This is as it berated President Muhammadu Buhari for allegedly failing to take action over the lingering fuel crisis in the country.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, said the comment by the Presidency that ‘heavens will not fall’ because of fuel scarcity was akin to daring Nigerians to do their worse.

It cautioned government that there is a limit to what the citizens can bear under an administration that is ‘arrogant and insensitive to their plights’.

“Is it not an unpardonable dereliction of duty that while the nation is in turmoil and agonising under a collapsed national grid, protracted fuel crisis, distressed aviation sector, plummeting currency, crippled production and commercial activities, President Buhari remains aloof and ‘absent’ as always?

“The failure by President Buhari, who also doubles as the minister of Petroleum Resources to take immediate action, other than the snobbish stance by his Presidency that ‘heavens will not fall’ because of fuel scarcity amounts to daring Nigerians to do their worse.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“It is often said when a government abdicates its responsibility to the citizens at whose pleasure it should serve, then that government is complicit in the suffering of its people and a beneficiary of their woes.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“Sadly today, thousands of small and medium scale enterprises; the drivers of the economy are folding up daily, industries are relocating to neighbouring countries, universities are on strike, the aviation sector is on the brink of collapse, our railway is tottering to a halt due to lack of diesel, police are threatening to go on strike, insecurity is on the rise due to the collapse of the informal economic sector, yet Mr. President had time to holiday in England.

“If President Buhari could personally communicate on issues that concern his fizzling party, the APC, while in England, it is inconceivable that he failed and neglected, as always, to attend to life discounting experiences and pains encountered by Nigerians daily by the thoughtless and inhumane policies of his government.

“President Buhari needs to be reminded of his duty to Nigerians, to in the least, show some empathy, competence and concern as our country rapidly drifts towards a looming precipice. The frustration in the country is already degenerating into a nationwide restiveness that may result to the breakdown of law and order if allowed to fester.

“With petrol now selling between N400 to N500 per litre, diesel at over N800 per litre, kerosine at over N750 and aviation fuel at N670 per litre, millions of businesses, employments and sources of livelihood have collapsed in both urban and rural areas resulting in acute hardship and widespread social tension across the country.

“Our party fears that the situation is getting to a boiling point and can trigger a nationwide agitation that might be worse than the October 2020 EndSARS if not addressed immediately. President Buhari must take responsibility. He should stop abdicating his duties by sending his aides to issue wild claims, fake promises and noncommittal apologies on the abysmal failures of his administration,” he said.