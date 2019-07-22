Gilbert Ekezie

The governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha has reiterated his avowed commitment to giving the people of Imo State a new lease of life wherever they may be.

He spoke through the new Imo Liaison Officer in Lagos, Hon. Anthony Abili, at the maiden meeting with the joint executive members of Imo State Towns Development Association, Lagos (ISTDAL), who paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Lagos recently.

Ihedioha who encouraged the people of Imo State living outside the state to invest at home, pledged his full support for anyone who would like to invest in the state, at all times. “We are in for the speedy development of our state. Therefore, Imo residents in Lagos and other places should always think about how to make the state greater, and should also be good ambassadors of the state.