Organisers of the maiden Ken Saro Wiwa Football Cup Tournament, C and G Sports Consultants have promised a classy tournament from Saturday, November 21 2020 in Ogoniland, and a credible Award Night later on in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

It is aimed at creating healthy competition and discovery of talents among Under 18 football teams in and around Ogoniland and other oil producing states of the Federation.

Director of C&G sports consultants, Onoriode Omagui disclosed that the Ken Saro Wiwa Cup and Merit Award would be the best youth football programmes ever staged in the country even as registration of teams is ongoing.

Onoriode Omagui, an ex Nigeria international said the football carnival featuring 16 Under 18 teams and the Merit Award night are part of activities for the 25th Anniversary of the Late Ken Saro Wiwa, a former Author, Environmental and Human Rights Activist.

While applauding the National Youth Council of the Ogoni People for the initiative, Omagui revealed the winner of the maiden tournament would cart home the sum of one million naira (N1M) as N500, 000, N300, 000 and N200, 000 would go to the 2nd, 3rd and 4th placed teams on the final day

He confirmed that the weeklong football carnival holding at the Ken Saro Wiwa Polytechnics, Ogoni, Rivers State would see selection of the best 22 footballers and 3 best coaches for the establishment of the Ken Saro Wiwa Football Academy while some sports loving state Governors, ex internationals and other stake holders will be at the Ken Saro Wiwa Merit Aware night later on.