From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Interim Administrator, Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), Effiong Akwa, has asked youths and other stakeholders to expect completion of more abandoned projects within the region, in this year.

Akwa in a zoom meeting that had hundreds of stakeholders from the nine states of the Niger Delta and the Diaspora in attendance, said the NDDC under the supervision of the Minister of the Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, would complete and inaugurate abandoned power projects, hostels among others.

Akwa, who was represented at the meeting by his Special Adviser on Youths and Sports, Udengs Eradiri, particularly harped on the completion of the transmission substation in Okitipupa area of Ondo State.

He said when completed, the transmission station would provide power to over 2000 communities across six local government areas of Ondo State.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

Akwa at the virtual meeting, which was described by participants as commendable, said efforts would be made to finish another power transmission line in Ikot Abasi area of Akwa Ibom State.

He said more hostels would be completed in line with the mandate given to the Commission by President Muhammadu Buhari to finish abandoned people-oriented projects and put them to use.

The NDDC boss also said the commission would make efforts to complete the abandoned hostels at the Niger Delta University (NDU), Bayelsa State.

He said the NDDC would build a replica of Lagos State’s boat terminals in the Niger Delta to facilitate maritime transport and urged the youths to get ready for sports festival and talent hunt activities as this year unfolds.