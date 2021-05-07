From Charity Nwakaudu Abuja

No fewer than 28 states are likely to experience severe flooding this year, announced yesterday.

Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, who spoke at the public presentation of the 2021 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) of the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) in Abuja said 302 local government areas in 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) would fall within moderate flood risk areas while 121 LGAs in 28 states will be within the high risk areas.

He listed the states to include Abia, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bauchi, Bayelsa, Benue, Cross River, Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, FCT, Gombe, Imo, Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Kwara, Lagos, Nasarawa, Niger, Ogun, Oyo, Rivers, Sokoto, Taraba and Zamfara.

The minister noted that the 2012 flood caused massive destruction of lives and property across the country. This, he noted, necessitated the putting in place proper mechanism to prepare Nigerians to confront the disaster whenever it occurred.

According to him, the NIHSA forecasts have increased the awareness in the citizenry and led to taking measures to prevent severe flood damage.

“This year, we will be grappling with the two threats of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the impending floods as predicted in the AFO.

“The flood projections show varying severity across parts of the country. In summary, the 2021 AFO forecast indicates that 302 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in 36 states including the FCT will fall within the moderate probable flood risk areas.

“It is expected from the forecast that 121 LGAs in 28 states will fall within the highly probable risk areas. The states surrounding Rivers Niger and Benue are, without doubt, going to experience severe flooding.

“Floods come with attendant health risks through the contamination of potable water sources. The 2021 flooding will be exacerbated by the continuing ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

The minister urged Nigerians to do all within their power to give succour to the populace grappling with the twin problems.

Director General of the NIHSA, Clement Nze, stressed the need for state and local governments to restore rivers to their natural courses and reduce indiscriminate encroachment on waterways.

He expressed worry over the refusal by some states to adhere to early warnings about floods, and said it had resulted in the devastating effects being recorded annually in parts of the country.

Nze stressed that enforcement of town planning codes in the country would go a long way to managing construction of houses and drainage appropriately.

“We are calling on states to relocate people that live in waterways and flood plains.

“They should desilt their rivers, drainage and water channels. Removal of refuse, weeds and water hyacinth is very important,” he said.

Meanwhile, Director General, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Mr Mohammadu Muhammed, has called for the proper utilisation of the nation’s dams to curtail flooding in the country.

He said one of the lessons learnt from the 2020 flood occurrence was the need for prevention and effective use of dams during dry season farming.

“One of the lessons learnt during the 2020 flood After Action Review meeting is the need for proper utilisation of our dams in the country.

“When dams meant for irrigation purposes are used for dry season agriculture, they acquire more capacities to hold more water in the rainy season.

“In addition, a timely controlled release of water from dams will reduce panic release of water during rainy season that can lead to further flooding.”

The DG said the agency was working to ensure that states and communities that were vulnerable to flood received early warnings, through community engagement, television programmes, education and communication materials.

He said within the last one year, the COVID-19 pandemic had reduced the abilities of states and communities to cope with climate-induced disasters, thus imposing more burden on the Federal Government agencies to mitigate and respond to the disasters.

Muhammed said in spite of the gloomy outlook of the pandemic, advocacy and engagement with stakeholders in 2020 led to the reduction in the negative impact of floods on the people.

“A total of 2,353,647 people were affected by flood disasters with 69 lives lost, compared to the 158 loss of lives in 2019.”