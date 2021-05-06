From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu in accordance to the 2021 Annual Flood Outlook has warned Nigerians to prepare for higher levels of floods though it might not be as devastating as that of 2012.

The Minister while speaking at the 2021 AFO, themed: “Managing Flood for Sustainable Development in COVID-19 Era” held in Abuja on Thursday, stated that 302 Local Government Areas in 36 states including the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT) would fall within moderate flood risk areas while 121 LGAs in 28 states will be within the highly probably risk areas.

Adamu added that states contiguous to Rivers Niger and Benue are likely to experience river flooding and they includes Kebbi,Niger,Kwara,Adamawa,Taraba,Benue, Nassarawa,Logo, Anambra,Delta,Edo, Rivers,and Bayelsa state while coastal flooding is expected to affect Rivers, Cross River,Bayelsa,Delta, Lagos and Ondo state.

He further noted that flash and urban floods from heavy inundation are predicted to occur in some major cities which severity would depend on the availability and adequacy of drainage systems and adherence to urban planning regulations.

He said,” This year,like 2020 ,we will be grappling with the two threats of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and the impending floods as predicted in the AFO. The 2021 floods levels will be higher than in the previous years but will not attain the levels of the 2012 devastating floods.”

The Minister, therefore called on all stakeholders,policy makers and agencies to rise up with appropriate mechanism on how to curtail impending floods and threats of COVID-19.

The Permanent Secretary,Didi Wilson-Jack in her remarks stated that the AFO prediction in previous years had been fairly accurate and the focus now should be on how to prevent and mitigate of possible flood disasters.

Wilson-Jack further appreciated sister agencies and stakeholders who have always cooperated with the Ministry in sensitizing the populace on how to curtail floods disasters and them to do more.