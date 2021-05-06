From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Barely 48 hours after the 29 kidnapped students of College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Kaduna regained freedom, the Kaduna based Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi said the 16 students of Greenfield University, Kaduna, who are still in captivity will soon be released.

In an interview with newsmen shortly after parents of the released Afaka students paid a thank you visit to him yesterday, Sheikh Gumi said the students’ freedom was an encouragement to work for the release of the embattled students of Greenfield University.

The parents thanked the Islamic Cleric and begged him to help convey their appreciation to former President Olusegun Obasanjo who worked alongside the Cleric in bringing back their children from bandit’s den

According to Gumi, “The talk with the Greenfield University students’ abductors is also going on. You know they threatened to kill all of them after a particular deadline, but after talking to them, they are now lowering their bar.

“So, we are thankful they have stopped killing. And we are still negotiating with them. I hope this Afaka case will also encourage to know that there is hope in negotiation and release of the children.

“When asked about the reported swap of bandit for the students, Sheikh Gumi said, “I cannot confirm that, but I can quote the Governor of Kaduna state when the children of Chibok were kidnapped by Boko Haram, he said it is the duty of the government to use whatever means possible to safe the lives of Chibok girls. This is a general rule that life is more precious. Now, I am happy that, 27 lives have been saved.”

Recalled that five of the students have been killed by their abductors, while one regained freedom after his parents paid ransom, leaving 16 still in captivity after they were kidnapped from the university on April 20, 2021.