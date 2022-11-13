From Gyang Bere, Jos

The senator representing Plateau South Senatorial District, Prof. Nora Ladi Dadu’ut has expressed confidence that the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, would receive massive support from Plateau people during the flag off of his presidential campaign slated for Tuesday, November 15, 2022 in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Prof. Dadu’ut, in a statement in yesterday, also commended Plateau State Governor and Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, Simon Lalong, who he noted has capacity to lead the party to victory at the polls next year.

Dadu’ut is a member of the Tinubu/Shittima Women Presidential Campaign Team assigned to the strategic planning directorate lauded Lalong for ensuring that the All Progressives Congress flags off its national campaign in Jos.

She said starting the rally in Jos is a national endorsement of the fact that Plateau State is home of the APC.

“As a member of the Women Presidential Campaign Team, I call on the people of the state to come out en mass to support our Presidential Candidate Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on November 15 as well as vote massively for him at the polls.

“There is no politician in this country that has recorded the feat Tinubu has recorded in politics. Tinubu is the only politician in Nigeria that has mentored the highest number of politicians and placed them in strategic positions. He is a builder of men and resources,” she said.

Senator Dadu’ut eulogized the leadership virtues of Tinubu and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, saying that the country would be in safe hands

She pledged to work for the success of the APC at all levels in the general elections.