Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, said on Tuesday that top international business entities in the United States have indicated willingness to invest in the state.

The governor who returned to the country from the U.S, assured people of the state that his administration would turn Zamfara into one of the most viable states in the country.

The governor made the commitment in a statement signed by his media aide, Yusuf Idris, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Gusau, yesterday.

The governor had while in the United States addressed the Africa Investment Summit on the untapped economic potentialities in Zamfara.

“With the discussions I have had with top international business entities in the United States and the willingness expressed by those ventures to come over and invest in Zamfara, I am highly optimistic that we shall soon be receiving these investors in our state.

“With the peace and reconciliation measures we have put in place, the safety of all our investors, local and foreign, is guaranteed, ” Matawalle said.

The governor was on the entourage of President Muhammadu Buhari to the just concluded United Nations General Assembly.