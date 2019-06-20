Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Nigerian Institution of Surveyors (NIS) painted a gloomy picture for the country’s infrastructure when it declared that more buildings will still collapse.

Making the prediction at a press conference in Awka, capital of Anambra State, during the institution’s 54th Annual General Meeting, yesterday, NIS President, Charlesye Charles said the only way to avoid the calamity would be for the right things to be done.

According to the NIS boss, every high rise building ought to be monitored and observed by surveyors to ensure its quality and habitability, warning that should the neglect of surveyors by government continues, more buildings would collapse across Nigeria.

“High rise buildings and national monuments should be monitored every other year, to avoid sudden collapse,” he said. Charles also made a case for surveyors to be carried along in most government decisions, on professional matters.