Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Francis Alimikhena, has assured Nigerians of more dividends of democracy in the renewed mandate given to President Muhammadu Buhari to continue for another four years.

“President Muhammadu Buhari has shown steadfastness with his promise, that he was, indeed, for nobody but for everybody, by giving voice to the collective aspirations and yearnings of Nigerians,” the lawmaker said.

Senator Alimikhena maintained that Buhari has demonstrated statesmanship, trust and dedication to the service of humanity.

“We may not have gotten to where we want to be, but we are also not in the same place where we use to be as a Nation.

In his statement, yesterday, Alimikhena commended the president for his humility in victory.

“President Buhari have served his pact with Nigerians and it behooves on Nigerians to stand together in adversity and overcome the threat to our national development.

He appealed to all those fanning crises, “in various quarters, to embrace peace for the purpose of our common destiny.”

Also, Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Paulinus Ezeokafor, has called on the Federal Government to harmonise the two dates recently set aisde for the swearing-in of a new government and Democracy Day.

He said harmonising the two dates of May 29 and June 12 would highly reduce the “huge and unnecessary costs” involved in both ceremonies.