Senate Chief Whip, Dr Orji Kalu, has assured his constituents of more federal projects, even as he appealed to politicians from South-East to close ranks.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the former governor of Abia gave the assurance when he hosted some of his constituents in Abuja, yesterday.

He said he was working with other office holders from Abia, both in the executive and legislative arms of government to attract additional federal government projects to the state.

Kalu emphasised the need for politicians in the South-East to close ranks and stressed that he would not derail from achieving his robust and responsive legislative agenda as a federal legislator.

“Abia North Senatorial district will witness robust and unprecedented development in this dispensation and Ndigbo must unite for the sake of prosperity. Development can only thrive in a rancour free environment.

“As elected leaders, we must continue to listen to the yearnings and aspirations of our constituents. We were elected because the people believe in our capabilities and as such we must live up to expectations.

“The paramount purpose of leadership is to serve the people selflessly by providing good leadership.

“We have no option than to collectively work together as elected and appointed public officials in a bid to improve the well being of the people.

“Nigeria is blessed with people from all walks of life, both in the private and public spheres of life.

“For us in the public sector, we must not allow selfish ambitions override the collective interests of the people.

“We must support ourselves as brothers and sisters regardless of political leanings bearing in mind that our primary responsibility as public officers is to improve the lots of our people. Let us use our respective positions to drive sustainable development across board,’’ Kalu said.

While admonishing the political class to play the game by the rules, Kalu cautioned perpetrators of hate campaign against polarising the country.