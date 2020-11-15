Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhmmadu Buhari’s administration is committed to more reforms through sustained collaboration with the National Assembly for a better country, the Presidency has said.

The Presidency through its verified Twitter handle @NGRPresident tweeted that reforms will lead to enduring and independent institutions in the process.

The Presidency cited eight of the reform bills President Buhari had assented to in the last 18 months, including the most recent Bank and other Financial Institutions (BOFI) Act 2020.

“The @MBuhari Administration will continue to work with the National Assembly to advance the legislative reform necessary for laying a solid foundation for the growth and prosperity of Nigeria.

“Some of the landmark Bills assented to by the President in the last 18 months include: Police Trust Fund Act, 2019;

Correctional Service Act, 2019; Deep Offshore and Inland Basin PSC Amendment Act, 2019; Finance Act, 2019; AMCON (Amendment) Act, 2019;

Nigeria Police Force Act, 2020; CAM Act, 2020; and BOFI Act 2020”, the tweet read.

Recall that Nigerians across different categories and interests had in the last few years call for total overhaul of the entire national architecture, with many demanding for a restructuring of the country.

The most recent of the demands was the #EndSARS protests, which degenerated into widespread violence in which many lives were lost, including those of security operatives, and property worth billions of naira looted or destroyed.