From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri and David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

Labour Party (LP) vice presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed, has said Nigerians should expect political Tsunami in 2023 similar to the election surprises of 2019.

He spoke in Maiduguri, Borno State, during a meeting with the party stakeholders and supporters.

“What is happening now is phenomenon. What happened in 2019 was limited to the North West and North East, and obviously Buhari won. Nigerians should expect political tsunami. The tsunami will happen across the six geo-political zones.”

He said he had been to some states and seen movement for a new Nigeria and thirst of many young, poor and underprivileged, to have a better country. He said LP presidential candidate, Peter Obi, represents a rallying point for the mass of Nigeria population.

“What is happening now is not about state of origin, traders, artisan, youths, professionals, farmers, all in the same movement and there is safety in this because you won’t find a farmer in Sokoto fighting another farmer in Lagos because they are united by one common factor.

He said his party was redefining politics in the country even before the 2023 polls and urged the people not to sell their votes during elections as doing so could put them in more suffering after 2023.

According to him, LP would ensure security, lead with trust and accountability, ensure prosperous country through manufacturing and productivity.

He said he was in Borno on assessment visit to observe the challenges and enhance the party’s chance in the February 2023 polls.

The party’s governorship candidate, Ibrahim Msheliha, urged the people to collect their Permanent Voters’ Cards (PVCs) noting that no amount of slogan can transform into votes except people have their PVCs and vote.

Meanwhile, a support group made up of Nigerians home and in the diaspora, The Great Nigeria4Obi-Datti, has blasted the All Progressives Congress (APC) for using the Aso Rock Villa as an election campaign ground.

It condemned what it described as frivolity in the name of inauguration of the Tinubu-Shettima Women Presidential Campaign Team, at the nation’s seat of power on Monday, October 10.

“We condemn the continued use and abuse of our common trust to fleece the Nigerian voters. The APC has openly continued to party while Nigeria burns.”

It further reminded the APC and its top brass of what it further described as their massive indifference to reigning penury in the land.

The group expressed dismay that while Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) was on strike, and students denied of going to school as well as workers unpaid, the government was not perturbed.

“New jobs remain elusive due to comatose economic climate pervading the country. Insecurity is everywhere, food prices and inflation rising exponentially as Nigerian workers move in droves to foreign lands for greener pastures.

“The nation’s currency is losing its value fast, yet the APC top brass find a way to continue the ‘Ariya’, wasting millions of naira to assemble troupes with assorted uniforms, banners, colourful decorations, chandeliers, music and dances, catered food, ushers, high powered security to hold a women’s jamboree at the Aso Rock. That is being indifferent in the highest order to the suffering masses in Nigeria,” the group said.

It said a political party with such difficulty in prioritising the needs of Nigerians needed to go, adding that it must be sent packing out of Aso Rock to end the “Ariya jamboree.”

The group insisted that the APC should be committed to issues bordering common Nigerians, including attention to education, job creation, salary payment and security.