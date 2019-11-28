Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

New Commissioner of Police (CP) in Ogun, Kenneth Ebrimson, has said the state will experience ‘tough policing’ and warned criminals to steer clear.

Ebrimson said this while briefing newsmen, shortly after an official handing over ceremony at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) base, Magbon, Abeokuta, the state capital.

The new CP, who took over from Bashir Makama, said Ogun would experience robust, high visibility and physical policing under his watch.

“I have been in a theatre of war where there was criminality, where there was banditry, where there was cattle rustling and kidnapping. So, I have what it takes to cage some of these crimes. I will soon hit the ground running.

“My officers would also hit the ground running. The tripod I would fall on is physical policing, intelligence-led and respect for human rights and dignity. That is the tripod on which I would stand to ensure we carry out better service delivery to the people of Ogun State,” Ebrimson said.

He, however, urged residents to support the police with useful information that could enable the command succeed in its fight against crimes and criminality.