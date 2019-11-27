Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The new Commissioner of Police in Ogun State, Kenneth Ebrimson, has said that the state will experience “tough policing” and warned criminals to steer clear of Ogun.

Ebrimson said this while briefing newsmen, shortly after an official handing over ceremony held at the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) base, Magbon, Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The new CP who took from Bashir had served as a Commissioner of Police in Akwa Ibom state.

According to him, Ogun would experience robust, high visibility and physical policing on the ground under his watch.

“I have been in a theatre of war where there was criminality, where there was banditry, where there was cattle rustling and kidnapping. So I have what it takes to cage some of these crimes. I’ll soon hit the ground running.

“My officers would also hit the ground running. The tripod I would fall on is physical policing, intelligence-led and respect for human right and human dignity. That is the tripod on which I would stand to ensure we carry out better service delivery to the people of Ogun State.” Ebrimson stated.

He, however, urged residents of the state to support the police with useful information that could enable the command succeed in its vigorous fight against crimes and criminality.

The CP, who disclosed that Ogun is familiar terrain having previously served as an Area Commander at Sagamu, enjoined the policemen officers to be professional and rededicate themselves to the discharge of their duties.

This environment is very familiar to me. I have served in different parts of this state. I was DCO, Ilaro, I was a Staff Officer at the Police Headquarters, Eleweran, I was a DPO at Idiroko, I was an Area Commander at Sagamu area command and I left a legacy there”. He submitted.

Meanwhile, the immediate past CP, Bashir Makama, urged the officers to be professional and support the new CP in order to combat crimes in the state