Doris Obinna

A COVID-19 expectant mother of 22-year-old has been delivered of twins, a girl and a boy in Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, Lagos.

The babies, it was gathered, was delivered through a caesarean section on Tuesday 19, May, 2020.

Commending the frontline staff, in a statement signed by the Chairman, Medical Advisory Committee, Prof Wasiu Adeyemo said, “A team of LUTH doctors anaesthetists and nurses today (Tuesday) delivered the fourth expectant mother, 22-year-old diagnosed with COVID-19 of twins, a girl and a boy.

“Weight: 3.2kg and 3.25kg respectively through a caesarean section. The mother and babies are doing well.

“Once again, we celebrate our committed frontline staff for this achievement.

“We also appreciate the support of the Feederal Government of Nigeria, Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).”