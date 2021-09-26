By Henry Uche

A new family sitcom, Mr. Wonderful season 2, is set to hit the screen.

The series addresses topical issues regarding health, marriage crisis, workplace challenges, and underage marriage.

Produced by Zik Zulu Okafor and directed by Bola Akanbi, Mr. Wonderful tells the story of Brenda’s grandfather, a rolling stone that gathers moss, contrary to the popular saying that a rolling stone gathers no moss. This is so because he is able to do so many things. The central character epitomizes the creative spirit, the resilience and the perseverance of an average Nigerian – one who keeps moving even in the toughest time – daring the unknown.

According to Zulu Okafor, “Mr. Wonderful is a reincarnation of Brenda’s grandfather in a dramatic way. He is a re-invigoration and a fountain where people come to find interpretations and meaning to their life challenges. The central character possesses experience and connections to weather the storms threatening other people; unfortunately his own problem remains unfixed. That makes him a wonder.”

The series boasts a stellar cast including Jude Urhorha as Mr. Wonderful, Chioma Nwosu as Mrs. Wonderful, Kelechi Udegbe as Murkhalia, Uche Anyamele as Mr. Mustapha, Tessy Brown as Iya Ruka, Hakeem Raman as Baba Ruka, Emeka Okoye as Mr. Ojo, and Maureen Okonkwo as Mrs. Ojo.

